Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #vice ministers #personnel shuffle

Moon replaces eight vice minister-level officials

12:00 March 26, 2021

SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in on Friday replaced eight vice minister-level officials, including those at the science and unification ministries, Cheong Wa Dae announced.

Yong Hong-taek, the science ministry's director of research and development policy, was promoted to first vice science minister, and Cho Kyeong-sik, Cheong Wa Dae's secretary for digital innovation, was named second vice science minister.

Choi Young-joon, the unification ministry's director for unification policy, was promoted to vice minister, and Hwang Seong-kyu, a member of the land ministry's metropolitan transport commission, was picked as the second vice land minister.

Kim Woo-ho, the deputy at the personnel management ministry, was promoted to minister, and Lim Jae-hyeon, director of the tax and customs office at the finance ministry, was picked as the head of the Korea Customs Service.

Chung Suk-hwan, head of the defense ministry's national defense policy, was tapped to head the Military Manpower Administration, and Choi Byeong-am, the deputy at the Korea Forest Service, was promoted to head the agency.

These photos provided by Cheong Wa Dae on March 26, 2021, show Kim Woo-ho, Yong Hong-taek, Cho Kyeong-sik, Choi Young-joon (top row, from L to R) and other senior officials who were newly appointed by President Moon Jae-in to vice ministerial positions of the government. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

odissy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK