Key developments on North Korea this week
SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
March 21 -- N.K. diplomats withdraw from embassy in Malaysia after ties are severed
22 -- U.S. court action begins for N. Korean extradited by Malaysia: Justice Department
23 -- N.K. leader calls for unity with China against 'hostile forces' all-round challenges'
-- S. Korea's unification minister says read to send 'sizable' amount of food, fertilizer aid to N.K.
-- Washington Post reports N. Korea launches multiple short-range missiles over weekend
-- Latest N. Korean missile launches not in violation of UNSC resolutions: U.S. officials
-- Biden says 'nothing much changed' despite N. Korean missile launches
25 -- N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS
-- S. Korea says it is deeply concerned about N. Korea's projectile launch
26 -- N. Korea says it test-fired new tactical guided missiles
