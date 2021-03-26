Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
Kim calls for communication, unity with China against 'hostile forces' all-round challenges'
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un called for stronger strategic communication and unity with China to address "hostile forces" in a message to Chinese President Xi Jinping, state media said Tuesday.
Kim sent the message "to notify the accounts of the 8th Congress of the WPK, as required by the times that call for intensifying the strategic communication between the two parties on the basis of deep comradeship," the Korean Central News Agency said, without mentioning when the message was sent. WPK is the Workers' Party of Korea.
"It stressed the need to strengthen the unity and cooperation between the two parties and two countries to cope with the hostile forces' all-round challenges and obstructive moves," KCNA added.
N. Korea kicks off project to build 10,000 modern apartments in Pyongyang this year
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un attended a ceremony to break ground for building 10,000 homes in the capital and urged officials to push ahead with the project despite challenges that are "harsher than ever before," state media reported Wednesday.
During the eighth congress of the ruling Workers' Party meeting in January, the North decided to build 50,000 apartments in Pyongyang by 2025 while pushing ahead with the construction of properties across the country in the five-year plan period, the official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said.
"The most worthwhile and glorious revolutionary task of the weighty and gigantic fighting tasks decided by the Party Congress will start to be undertaken full steam today," Kim said during his speech Tuesday.
N.K. leader calls for stronger relations in verbal messages to Cuba, Vietnam, Laos
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un sent verbal messages to the leaders of Cuba, Vietnam and Laos and called for stronger relations, state media reported Wednesday, in a move apparently intended to strengthen ties with socialist countries amid stalled nuclear talks with the United States.
Kim sent the messages to "notify the accounts of the 8th Congress of the WPK" to Vietnamese President Nguyen Phu Trong, Laotian President Thongloun Sisoulith, and Raul Castro, the first secretary of Cuba's communist party, according to the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA). WPK is the Workers' Party of Korea.
In his message, Kim also discussed and decided on the North's policy stand on the bolstering of defense capabilities, as well as on inter-Korean relations and North Korea-U.S. relations, KCNA said.
N. Korea says it test-fired new tactical guided missiles
SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Friday it test-fired new tactical guided missiles a day earlier, confirming the launch of ballistic missiles for the first time in about a year.
On Thursday, South Korea's military said the North fired what appeared to be two short-range ballistic missiles into the East Sea, raising concerns that the missiles banned under the U.N. Security Council resolutions could sharply escalate tensions.
The latest launch came as the Joe Biden administration prepares to announce a new policy on the North.
N.K. leader inspects construction site without attending missile test-firing
SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited a construction site for riverside apartments in Pyongyang without attending a test-firing of newly developed ballistic missiles, according to state media Friday.
Thursday's "field guidance" trip to the construction site appears to underscore Kim's emphasis on improving people's lives. On the same day, the North test-fired two new tactical guided missiles without Kim's attendance.
Kim "explained the plan to form the area of modern terraced houses along the picturesque bank of the Pothong River flowing through the central part of the capital city and to turn the area in a peculiar way by putting up multi-story and low-story dwelling houses in a harmonious way," the Korean Central News Agency said.
