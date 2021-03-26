Summary of inter-Korean news this week
SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of inter-Korean news this week.
Unification minister renews support for private sector efforts to resume aid to N. Korea
SEOUL, March 22 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young on Monday renewed his support for private sector efforts to resume humanitarian assistance to North Korea despite strained cross-border ties and Pyongyang's tight border controls due to the global pandemic.
Lee made the remarks in a meeting with Lee Jong-kul, head of the Korean Council for Reconciliation and Cooperation, a pro-unification civic group, after North Korea recently threatened to disband a party organ handling cross-border affairs in anger over joint military drills between South Korea and the United States.
"The government in principle shares the view that humanitarian cooperation (with the North) in the private sector should resume and will review ways toward that direction," Lee said at the start of the meeting.
S. Korea ready to provide N. Korea with 'sizable' amount of food, fertilizer aid: unification minister
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is ready to provide a "sizable" amount of food and fertilizer assistance to North Korea, Unification Minister Lee In-young said Tuesday, stressing that humanitarian exchanges will help move the stalled peace process forward and advance the human rights situation in Pyongyang.
In a joint interview with Yonhap News Agency and Yonhap News TV, Lee also expressed hope for the United States to support South Korea's push for such cross-border cooperation and urged North Korea to take an "open-minded" stance toward the South's offer of help.
"Peace guarantees a greater deal of human rights. Humanitarian cooperation can substantially improve the North's human rights situation. Through exchanges, we can open the door for improving the North's human rights situation in a bigger and more natural manner," Lee said.
Unification ministry reviewing ways to send food, fertilizer assistance to N. Korea
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- The unification ministry is conducting an internal review of ways to provide food and fertilizer to North Korea as humanitarian assistance, an official said Tuesday.
"We continue to conduct an internal review as it requires an evaluation of the situation at the North Korea-China border, the overall inter-Korean relations and whether the conditions are right to provide such assistance," a ministry official said.
"Our position remains the same over the issue, that we must provide food or humanitarian assistance when it is necessary. Currently, we are taking the opportunity to listen to the opinions of nongovernmental organizations and experts while evaluating the demand for humanitarian assistance to the North," he said.
S. Korea not to co-sponsor this year's U.N. resolution on N.K. human rights
SEOUL, March 23 (Yonhap) -- South Korea decided not to co-sponsor a U.N. Human Rights Council resolution on North Korea's rights violations for the third consecutive year, though it will join the document's adoption by consensus, a Seoul official said Tuesday.
The council is set to adopt the resolution for the 19th straight year during the 46th session in Geneva this week, as Seoul seeks to avoid tension with the North amid its efforts to resume inter-Korean dialogue.
"The government's position will remain the same as it has been," the official told reporters, saying the decision followed a "comprehensive consideration of various situations."
Unification minister promises support for aid groups to resume assistance to N. Korea
SEOUL, March 24 (Yonhap) -- Unification Minister Lee In-young on Wednesday met with the head of a local aid organization and promised active support for their efforts to send humanitarian assistance to North Korea.
During the meeting with the leader of Korea NGO Council for Cooperation with North Korea (KNCCK), Lee stressed that the ministry will continue to keep an eye on the coronavirus situation and make an overall assessment to resume humanitarian assistance.
"North Korea declared the 'highest level of alert' against the coronavirus and closed its borders, and we have yet to confirm whether it has opened the borders," he said.
S. Korea deeply concerned about N. Korea's projectile launch: NSC
SEOUL, March 25 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's top national security officials expressed "deep concern" about North Korea's latest projectile launch Thursday, especially as it came amid the Joe Biden administration's review of Washington's policy on Pyongyang, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
They issued the statement following a 90-minute "emergency" meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) standing committee.
It was convened shortly after the South Korean military's announcement that the North lobbed at least two "unidentified projectiles" into the East Sea earlier in the day.
