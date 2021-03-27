Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #KBO #baseball

'Old school' manager for KBO club likes how baseball is played in Korea

08:00 March 27, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- For all his love for infield shifts and advanced data, Carlos Subero still calls himself "old school."

That's because Subero, first-year manager for the Hanwha Eagles in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), is not a fan of rule changes being implemented across the U.S. minor leagues.

For instance, pitchers will have a limit on the number of pickoff attempts per plate appearance. In Double-A, four infielders must have their feet set on dirt, meaning a second baseman won't be allowed to play on outfield grass in shallow right field against pull-happy left-handed batters.

Hanwha Eagles manager Carlos Subero watches his team in action against the Doosan Bears in a Korea Baseball Organization preseason game at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on March 23, 2021. (Yonhap)

Subero, whose Eagles have been shifting with particular zeal this spring, said before a preseason game Tuesday that he likes "the way baseball has always been played."

"I think there are things that you do to make the game better. I don't necessarily think this (experiment) is going to make the game better," Subero said before facing the Doosan Bears at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul.

"When you're going to limit how many times you can throw to first base just so you can increase the number of steals. ... Teach them how to steal," Subero added, exasperated. "He threw twice, and now he can't throw any more, and you can go (try to steal second). Seriously? That's not baseball."

Hanwha Eagles manager Carlos Subero (L) speaks to his catcher Choi Jae-hoon (C) through an interpreter in the bottom of the fifth inning of a Korea Baseball Organization preseason game against the Doosan Bears at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on March 23, 2021. (Yonhap)

Subero said he has already fallen in love with the style of play in the KBO.

"I am old school. I like this baseball, one I am watching here," he said. "You can still bunt the ball. You can still do hit-and-runs. Banning the shifts? Why? Because you have to increase batting average? I don't personally agree."

Hanwha Eagles manager Carlos Subero (R) heads to the mound to make a pitching change in the bottom of the fifth inning of a Korea Baseball Organization preseason game against the Doosan Bears at Jamsil Baseball Stadium in Seoul on March 23, 2021. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK