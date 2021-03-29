Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #corporate financing-February

Corporate direct financing jumps 29 pct in February

06:00 March 29, 2021

SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's corporate direct financing jumped 29 percent in February from the previous month due to a modest rise in bond sales, data showed Monday.

Local companies raised a combined 19.9 trillion won (US$17.6 billion) by selling stocks and bonds last month, up 4.4 trillion won from a month ago, according to the data from the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS).

Corporate stock sales plunged 64.2 percent on-month to 684.6 billion won, with the value of initial public offerings dipping 43.9 percent to 162.4 billion won.

Local businesses' bond offerings soared 42.2 percent on-month to 19.2 trillion won in February.

Last month, the issuance of asset-backed securities rose 12.3 percent on-month to 684 billion won, according to the data.

The Financial Supervisory Service's headquarters in Yeouido, western Seoul (Yonhap)

kdh@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK