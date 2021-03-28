5 window producers fined for exaggerated advertising
12:00 March 28, 2021
SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's antitrust regulator said Sunday it has decided to fine five manufacturers of windows a combined 1.28 billion won (US$1.13 million) for exaggerated advertising.
LG Hausys and its four rivals ran advertisements that misled consumers to believe that installing their products can sharply reduce energy costs, according to the Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC).
The companies did not specify in ads that such results on energy efficiency could be generated in a strictly controlled environment.
The KFTC also ordered them to take corrective measures.
