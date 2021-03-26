FM holds phone talks with U.S. climate envoy on fight against climate change
SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong held phone talks with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry for the second time in a week on Friday to discuss cooperation in combating climate change, the foreign ministry said.
Chung and Kerry agreed to strengthen cooperation in their efforts toward carbon neutrality by 2050 and ensure that the 26th U.N. Climate Change Conference, slated to take place in Britain in November, will be held successfully, the ministry said.
The two sides also agreed to seek the attendance of Presidents Moon Jae-in and Joe Biden at the Leaders Climate Summit and the Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals (P4G) summit, which Washington and Seoul plan to host, respectively, via video links next month and in May.
They also discussed how to create a "synergic effect" between the two international events.
Last Friday, Chung and Kerry held their first phone talks and agreed to deepen cooperation in their countries' efforts to cut greenhouse gas emissions and run communication channels in a "multilayered" manner to strengthen collaboration against climate change.
