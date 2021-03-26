Ex-vice foreign minister Lee appointed ambassador to Geneva
SEOUL, March 26 (Yonhap) -- The foreign ministry appointed former Second Vice Foreign Minister Lee Tae-ho as ambassador to South Korea's Permanent Mission in Geneva on Friday, in a regular reshuffle that included eight new consul generals.
Lee, a veteran diplomat who served as vice minister until late last year, is known for his expertise in economic and trade affairs, along with his past experience working in Geneva, a ministry official said.
Cho Sung-ryul, senior research fellow at the Institute for National Security Strategy, was picked as consul general to the Japanese city of Osaka.
The ministry cited Cho's long academic stint as an expert in Japan and international relations that would help contribute to efforts to protect and harmonize the Korean community.
The ministry also appointed Kim Sang-do, a senior land ministry official, as the consul general to Montreal. He will double as the ambassador to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), headquartered in the Canadian city.
The ministry also named new consul generals to Italy's Milan, the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo, Japanese cities of Sendai and Hiroshima, Atlanta in the U.S. and Canada's Toronto.
elly@yna.co.kr
(END)