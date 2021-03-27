Blinken to make virtual trip to UN, chair UNSC meeting next week
WASHINGTON, March 26 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will make a virtual visit to the United Nations in New York next week and lead a meeting of the Security Council, the State Department said Friday.
"Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel virtually to New York City on March 29 to chair a meeting of the UN Security Council, meet with UN officials, and meet with the staff of the United States Mission to the United Nations," department spokesman Ned Price said in a released statement.
The United States is currently president of the Security Council (UNSC), a rotating position.
The department said the UNSC meeting will address the humanitarian situation in Syria.
Still, the upcoming meeting comes after North Korea fired two short-range ballistic missiles on Thursday (Seoul time) in violation of UNSC resolutions.
A meeting of the U.N. North Korea sanctions committee was scheduled to be held in New York on Friday at the request of the United States.
U.S. President Joe Biden and other officials here have noted the North Korean missile launches violated UNSC resolutions, which prohibit testing of any type or range of ballistic missiles by the North.
Blinken will meet with U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to "discuss pressing U.N. Security Council issues," the State Department spokesman said.
He will also meet with the U.S. mission to the world body "and highlight the important work of the mission team in addressing the world's most pressing challenges including climate change, global health, economic growth and defending democracy and human rights," he added.
