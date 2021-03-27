Biden taps ambassador to Vietnam as new head of East Asian bureau at State Department
WASHINGTON, March 26 (Yonhap) -- President Joe Biden has nominated the U.S. ambassador to Vietnam to become assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, the White House said Friday.
Daniel Kritenbrink, if confirmed, will replace David Stilwell, who stepped down when Biden took office on Jan. 20.
The U.S. ambassador to Indonesia, Sung Kim, has been serving as acting assistant secretary for the region, which has four treaty allies of the United States, including South Korea and Japan, as well as two of its most challenging problems -- aggressive China and nuclear-armed North Korea.
Kritenbrink has been U.S. ambassador to Vietnam since 2017, and has spent time in both Tokyo and Beijing, the White House said, adding the nominee also speaks fluent Chinese and Japanese.
