Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 27.
Korean-language dailies
-- Biden says there will be 'responses' if N. Korea chooses to escalate tensions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- U.S. says there will be 'responses,' while S. Korea stresses need for dialogue (Kookmin Daily)
-- Biden sends warnings to N.K., while Moon says dialogue (Donga llbo)
-- Biden issues first warnings to N. Korea, saying there will be responses in case of tensions (Segye Times)
-- Biden says there will be responses if N. Korea chooses to escalate tensions (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Biden warns of responses if N. Korea chooses to escalate tensions, while Moon stresses dialogue efforts (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Angry centrists agree upon calls to punish gov't (Hankyoreh)
-- S. Korea stops short of pressing N. Korea, U.S. opens door for dialogue (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Explosive surge in consumption in March, luxury shops at department stores draw crowds (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- K-shipbuilders survive, Samsung Heavy hits 3 tln-won 'jackpot' (Korea Economic Daily)
(END)