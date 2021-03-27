Korean-language dailies

-- Biden says there will be 'responses' if N. Korea chooses to escalate tensions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- U.S. says there will be 'responses,' while S. Korea stresses need for dialogue (Kookmin Daily)

-- Biden sends warnings to N.K., while Moon says dialogue (Donga llbo)

-- Biden issues first warnings to N. Korea, saying there will be responses in case of tensions (Segye Times)

-- Biden says there will be responses if N. Korea chooses to escalate tensions (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Biden warns of responses if N. Korea chooses to escalate tensions, while Moon stresses dialogue efforts (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Angry centrists agree upon calls to punish gov't (Hankyoreh)

-- S. Korea stops short of pressing N. Korea, U.S. opens door for dialogue (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Explosive surge in consumption in March, luxury shops at department stores draw crowds (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- K-shipbuilders survive, Samsung Heavy hits 3 tln-won 'jackpot' (Korea Economic Daily)

