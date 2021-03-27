BTS' 'Life Goes On' video passes 300 mln YouTube views
15:55 March 27, 2021
SEOUL, March 27 (Yonhap) -- The music video for K-pop band BTS' "Life Goes On" passed 300 million views on YouTube on Saturday, its management agency said.
"Life Goes On" is the main track on its album "ME" released on Nov. 20, 2020.
The video hit 300 million views on YouTube at around 2 p.m., becoming the seven-member group's fifth to reach the milestone, Big Hit Entertainment said.
Directed by Jungkook, the youngest member, the video garnered 100 million views only two days after its release.
"Life Goes On" became the first Korean song to land at No. 1 on the Billboard's main singles chart, the Hot 100, in early December.
