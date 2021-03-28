Cardinals' Kim Kwang-hyun allows 2 runs in 2 innings in return to spring training action
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, March 28 (Yonhap) -- Pitching in his first spring training game in nearly three weeks, Kim Kwang-hyun of the St. Louis Cardinals was undone by extra-base hits.
The South Korean left-hander served up two triples while giving up two runs in two innings against the Miami Marlins at Roger Dean Chevrolet Stadium in Jupiter, Florida, on Saturday (local time).
This was Kim's first preseason since March 8, when he was charged with four earned runs in 2 1/3 innings against the same Marlins.
While preparing for his next outing, Kim came down with a stiff back. He threw some bullpen sessions and a simulated game before returning to action by relieving starter Jack Flaherty in the fourth inning of Saturday's game.
Kim promptly gave up back-to-back triples, the latter one a run-scoring hit by JJ Bleday.
Jon Berti then hit a sacrifice fly for the second run of the inning off Kim, who got two groundouts to escape the inning after 18 pitches.
Kim, back out for the fifth, struck out Corey Dickerson swinging on a curveball in the dirt. He followed that up with a groundout before giving up a single against Garrett Cooper. Kim limited further damage, as Isan Diaz grounded out softly to second baseman Tommy Edman.
Genesis Cabrera took over to begin the sixth. Kim's spring ERA sits at 16.20, with nine earned runs in five innings.
Kim threw 35 pitches, 21 for strikes. In his previous game against the Marlins, Kim had been stretched out to 48 pitches.
Before the game, St. Louis manager Mike Shildt said Kim won't be in the rotation right away in the beginning of the season, but he also won't be in the bullpen as the lefty works his way back into form and builds up his pitch count. Shildt had previously said Kim's injury setback in spring training won't cost him a spot in the starting unit.
"We don't feel like pitching him out of the bullpen is really fair to him to start the season, nor to anybody that's going to be a starter," Shildt said in a Zoom session with the media. "We would consider that if the season was underway, to some degree, but not to start the season. He'll do it through a more traditional buildup to get his starts and be ready to take a starting spot sometime in April, we're thinking."
