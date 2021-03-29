Go to Contents
07:08 March 29, 2021

SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on March 29.

Korean-language dailies
-- Prosecution keeps nearly 50,000 cases of personal data (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Gov't to push for legislation binding public officials to mandatory registration of property (Kookmin Daily)
-- Politicians exchange tit-for-tat ahead of parliamentary elections (Donga Ilbo)
-- Gov't to push for legislation binding public officials to mandatory registration of property (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Gov't to push for legislation binding public officials to mandatory registration of property (Segye Times)
-- S. Koreans in their 40s favor opposition party in mayoral elections: poll (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Top Cheong Wa Dae official on policy raises 'jeonse' fee for his house by 14 pct (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Seoul mayoral candidates pledge to improve real estate situation to get votes (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't to push for legislation binding public officials to mandatory registration of property (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Seoul mayoral candidates' pledges cross line into private sector (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- PPP's Oh leads Seoul mayoral race with 50.5 pct: poll (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Gwangju supports democracy in Myanmar (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korean banks' Myanmar ambition dashed by rising political unrest (Korea Herald)
-- Mayoral by-election campaigns heading for mudslinging (Korea Times)
(END)

