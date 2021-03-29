(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 29)

BOK Governor Lee Ju-yeol ruled out the possibility of continued inflationary pressure despite the temporary spike. Yet, Lee's statement should be taken to underline it is not yet time to employ monetary policy to cope with the possible inflation. Lee might have attempted to curb the possible increase in interest rate amid signs of growing inflation. In fact, Lee said the BOK will more attentively watch the possible pressures on commodity prices increase as the central bank cannot rule out the possibility.