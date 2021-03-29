Cardinals' Kim Kwang-hyun to open season on injured list
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- St. Louis Cardinals' South Korean pitcher Kim Kwang-hyun will begin his second major league season on the 10-day injured list, an expected move designed to help the left-hander return to full strength from a recent back injury.
The Cardinals made that decision while finalizing their 26-man Opening Day roster toward the end of camp in Jupiter, Florida, on Sunday (local time). The regular season opens Thursday, and Kim isn't expected to miss much time.
Kim was sidelined for nearly three weeks during spring training with back stiffness and then returned to the mound Saturday against the Miami Marlins. Kim was charged with two runs in two innings of relief work, and said afterward he was able to shake off fears of injury and that his arm felt great.
Before that outing, Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said Kim won't join the rotation at the start of the season and he won't be asked to pitch out of the bullpen either. Instead, Shildt wanted to put Kim through a further buildup process and make sure he'd be ready to take a starting role sometime next month.
As a big league rookie in 2020, Kim went 3-0 with a 1.62 ERA in 39 innings. He opened that year as the closer but soon moved into the rotation. He also made a postseason start.
