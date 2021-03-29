(2nd LD) Police investigate interior minister's ex-aide over property speculation allegations

The Citizens' Coalition for Economic Justice released the results of an analysis of hundreds of contracts issued by the LH from 2015-2020 and found that some 90 LH retirees were hired by 47 construction companies during that period, when the companies landed 297 private contracts, or 55.4 percent of the total. The orders were worth 658 billion won (US$581 million), 69.4 percent of the total. Among the 10 biggest contracts, the companies won seven.