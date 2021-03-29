FM Chung says 'still a long way' for peace on peninsula, calls for continued int'l support
SEOUL, March 29 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong said Monday that South Korea has a long way to go until achieving peace on the Korean Peninsula, despite the tension-easing efforts in recent years, asking for continued international support for the peace process.
Chung made the remark in a pre-recorded speech to a virtual U.N. event marking the third anniversary of the launch of the Action for Peacekeeping (A4P), an initiative led by U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres with an aim to strengthen peacekeeping work around the world.
Chung also highlighted that Korea is a "direct witness" to the U.N.'s commitment to peace, as his country was able to rebuild itself from the devastation of the 1950-53 Korean War with the help of U.N. assistance.
"Korea's rise as a peaceful, democratic and prosperous nation since then owes much to the U.N.'s commitment and assistance during the critical period," he said. "In recent years, our efforts have significantly eased tensions on the Korean Peninsula, but we still have a long way to go to build lasting peace."
Chung said that Seoul remains fully committed to the peace process taking root and that unwavering support from the U.N. and the international community will be essential.
As the next host of the U.N. peacekeeping ministerial conference this December, Seoul will spare no effort in facilitating the discussions to make U.N. peacekeeping more effective, Chung added.
"I have no doubt that the Seoul Ministerial will be another important occasion to sustain the momentum for A4P, while mobilizing tangible and concrete commitments to make peacekeeping fit for purpose," he said.
The A4P was launched in 2018 to spur collective action by all participating members and related U.N. bodies to enhance the peacekeeping implementations, with a set of 45 mutually-agreed commitments among 150 member states.
The commitments include advancing political solutions to conflict, ensuring equal participation of women and efforts to better protect civilians and dispatched personnel on the peacekeeping missions.
Chung pointed out that the A4P's such goals have become more important in the face of new threats, like the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change, that have "redrawn the lines of conflicts" and pose "new challenges" to security.
"We should prepare ourselves to these emerging threats to peace and provide our peacekeepers with the necessary tools and equipment to perform their tasks in this new environment," he said.
