N.K. leader's sister criticizes Moon for speech on recent missile launches
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on Tuesday criticized South Korean President Moon Jae-in for his speech on the North's recent missile launches, saying his sentiments are counterproductive and reflective of the United States' "gangster logic."
Kim Yo-jong made the criticism in a statement as Moon said on Friday in a speech that any action that could undercut the mood for dialogue is "undesirable," hours after Pyongyang confirmed its test-firing of short-range ballistic missiles. She also accused Moon's speech in July 2020 in which he described South Korea's own missile tests as efforts to build peace and dialogue.
"What a nerve it is to hear that the South says that its own ballistic tests are for the sake of peace on the Korean Peninsula and dialogue, while saying that ours are something that the South Korean people express concern over and undesirable as they make it hard for the mood for dialogue," Kim said in the statement carried by the Korean Central News Agency.
