(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 30)

Massacre in Myanmar
: World should take tougher action against junta
It is shocking and heartbreaking to hear that an increasing number of Myanmar's people were killed in the military's brutal suppression of pro-democracy protests. According to Myanmar's local media, 114 were shot dead on Saturday alone during anti-coup demonstrations across the Southeast Asian country. This represented the largest daily number of deaths since the military junta took power through a coup Feb. 1.
More sadly, the bloody suppression even claimed the lives of children. Myanmar media reported four children aged between five and 15 were shot dead Saturday. The scene of a one-year-old baby with a bandage on her eye after being shot with a rubber bullet by the military angered people not only in Myanmar but also around the world.
According to human rights groups like the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) monitoring the incidents, the number of people killed by the military since Feb. 1 has reached 423. March 27 was "Resistance Day" ― a day on which Myanmar marked the struggle against Japan's occupation of the country in 1945. The military rebadged the day as "Armed Forces Day" after taking power in 1962.
The military's chief commander Gen. Min Aung Hlaing said in a TV speech he would not tolerate any violent acts that undermine safety and security, heralding a bloodier suppression of the protesters.
Myanmar's local media reported more than 209 children have fallen victim over the past two months since the February coup. The international community has been threatening further pressures and sanctions, but to no avail; Myanmar has very low reliance on outside economy.
China is wielding huge influence over the nation, accounting for 40 percent of its external trade. China and Russia should play their roles as responsible members of the United Nations Security Council, rather than standing in the way of the U.N.'s attempts to protect the people of Myanmar.
Defense chiefs from 12 countries including South Korea issued a joint statement Sunday, condemning the military for using violence against the protesters. "We condemn the use of lethal means against unarmed people by the Myanmar Armed Forces and associated security service," the statement reads.
Korean citizens, reminded of the May 18 Gwangju pro-democracy movement, have been showing support for the people of Myanmar through a range of activities. The government should also join forces and impose additional sanctions, though it had already put in place sanctions prohibiting exports of military goods to Myanmar's military.
POSCO International and Myanmar POSCO C&C have been under criticism for having maintained cooperative ties with Myanmar's military. The Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw, Myanmar's provisional government, has called on POSCO International to cease its gas field project in Myanmar, claiming the money from the business has been funneled into the military. In response, POSCO International said it will make a decision in consideration of diverse factors like the impact of the project on Myanmar and the safety of company employees.
