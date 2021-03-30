(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on March 30)

POSCO International and Myanmar POSCO C&C have been under criticism for having maintained cooperative ties with Myanmar's military. The Committee Representing Pyidaungsu Hluttaw, Myanmar's provisional government, has called on POSCO International to cease its gas field project in Myanmar, claiming the money from the business has been funneled into the military. In response, POSCO International said it will make a decision in consideration of diverse factors like the impact of the project on Myanmar and the safety of company employees.

