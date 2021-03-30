(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 30)

As of March 25, the total number of Covid-19 cases exceeded 100,000 in Korea. Given the slow speed of vaccinations and the number of new cases hovering 500 on a daily basis, concerns are growing about a possible fourth wave. The government has extended its ban on gatherings of more than four for two more weeks. It must avoid the double whammy of quarantine and vaccination failures. If the government's vaccination strategy fails, the public's patience will run out. The government must come up with emergency plans to assuage public concerns.

(END)