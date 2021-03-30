Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #music game show #export #remake #I Can See Your Voice #Mnet

Remake rights to Mnet's 'I Can See Your Voice' sold to France, Belgium, Canada

15:12 March 30, 2021

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- "I Can See Your Voice," a music entertainment show from South Korean cable music network Mnet, has been newly sold to three countries, the company said Tuesday.

Mnet said it has signed new remake export deals with broadcasters in France, Belgium and Canada, raising to 18 the total number of countries that purchased the format, including the United States and Britain.

Since launching in 2015, "I Can See Your Voice" has been highly popular in Korea, continuing into its eighth season this year. The show's concept centers on guest K-pop stars' attempts at singling out terrible singers from a pool of musicians based on their appearances and stage mannerisms.

This photo, provided by local music TV channel Mnet on March 30, 2021, shows the poster for the eighth season of "I Can See Your Voice," a popular music guessing game show. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This file photo, provided by local broadcaster Mnet on Jan. 17, 2020, shows Yoo Se-yoon, Kim Jong-kook and Leeteuk, from left, the three co-hosts of "I Can See Your Voice," a popular music guessing game show. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

According to Mnet, the French and Belgian versions of the program will be produced by Warner Bros. International Television Production and broadcast this year on the countries' major channels, M6 and VTM, respectively.

Noovo, a local TV network based in Quebec, Canada, also plans to broadcast the remade show this fall.

The format has proven to be successful in many countries that already recreated the program.

The American broadcaster FOX aired the remake last year, starring Korean American actor-comedian Ken Jeong as a host, and recently decided to renew it for the second season.

The Thai version of the show has also continued for over 200 episodes since first launching in 2016, according to Mnet.

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK