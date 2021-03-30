20 LH employees under probe by police over alleged property speculation
SUWON, South Korea, March 30 (Yonhap) -- Police have added two more people to the list of the state housing developer's employees suspected of speculative land purchases in a widening probe into alleged real estate speculation by public officials.
The Gyeonggi Nambu Police Agency said Tuesday they booked two workers of the Korea Land and Housing Corp. (LH) on suspicion of property speculation and corruption, raising the total number of former and current LH employees under investigation to 20. Eighteen of them are current employees.
The police said they spotted unusual real estate activities of the two, while combing through the list of 11,000 former and current LH employees who worked or have been working at the company since 2015. They obtained the list through recent raids into the company.
The total number of suspects in the land speculation case stands at 24, including four non-LH employees, police said.
The Sejong City Police Agency was also conducting raids into four places, including the Sejong City Council over allegations that a city council member meddled in a decision-making process so that a new industrial complex site was designated near the land and buildings owned by him and his wife.
The council member has denied wrongdoing.
The land speculation scandal involving public servants was triggered earlier this month when two civic groups alleged that LH employees bought plots of land in two cities -- Gwangmyeong and Siheung in Gyeonggi Province -- before the government announced a massive development plan there.
The scandal has since rocked the nation at a time when public discontent and anger over soaring home prices are running high.
A government probe team overseeing all speculation cases prompted by the scandal is currently investigating more than 530 people, including more than a hundred former and current public servants.
On Monday, a senior official of the Pocheon municipal government, 46 kilometers north of Seoul, was arrested over suspicions he used classified information to purchase land and a building near the site of a train station ahead of its construction, the first arrest by the government probe team.
