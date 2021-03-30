Go to Contents
Vice Finance Minister An Il-whan named as senior presidential secretary for economic affairs

15:17 March 30, 2021

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in tapped Vice Finance Minister An Il-whan as his new senior secretary for economic affairs, Cheong Wa Dae announced Tuesday.

An is succeeding Lee Ho-seung, who was promoted to the post of presidential chief of staff for policy the previous day.

Moon also picked two new vice finance ministers, Lee Eog-weon and Ahn Do-geol, both of whom are career officials at the ministry.

An Il-whan, named as President Moon Jae-in's new senior secretary for economic affairs, in a file photo (Yonhap)

