Vice Finance Minister An Il-whan named as senior presidential secretary for economic affairs
15:17 March 30, 2021
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in tapped Vice Finance Minister An Il-whan as his new senior secretary for economic affairs, Cheong Wa Dae announced Tuesday.
An is succeeding Lee Ho-seung, who was promoted to the post of presidential chief of staff for policy the previous day.
Moon also picked two new vice finance ministers, Lee Eog-weon and Ahn Do-geol, both of whom are career officials at the ministry.
