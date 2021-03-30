Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Samsung C&T

Samsung C&T-led consortium wins US$1.56 bln deal from Taiwan

15:34 March 30, 2021

SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- Samsung C&T Corp., the construction unit of Samsung Group, said Tuesday its consortium has clinched a US$1.56 billion project to build a terminal at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport.

Under the deal with Taoyuan International Airport Corp., the Samsung C&T-led consortium will build Terminal 3 that can have an annual customs clearance processing capacity of 45 million passengers.

Samsung C&T said it will take 60 months to complete the project.

This image, provided by Samsung C&T, shows a bird's-eye view of Terminal 3 at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Samsung C&T said its stake is worth $1.1 billion and accounts for 70 percent. The rest is held by Taiwan's RSEA Engineering Corp.

The latest deal came four days after Samsung C&T announced it has won a S$604 million (US$448) deal to build Hougang interchange station and tunnels for the Cross Island Line, Singapore' eighth Mass Rapid Transit line.

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK