Industrial output grows at fastest clip in 8 months in Feb.
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output grew at the fastest pace in eight months in February, data showed Wednesday, in the latest sign that the economy is on a recovery track supported by exports amid the pandemic.
The industrial output increased 2.1 percent in February from the previous month, sharply turning around from a 0.6 percent on-month decline in January, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.
From a year earlier, it rose 0.4 percent.
It marked the fastest on-month gain since June 2020, when industrial production grew 3.9 percent.
But private spending declined last month after the second straight month of gains amid a flare-up in COVID-19 cases.
Retail sales fell 0.8 percent from a month earlier, compared with a 1.6 percent on-month gain in January, the data showed.
Facility investment declined 2.5 percent on-month last month, compared with a 6.5 percent gain the previous month.
