Cheong Wa Dae calls N. Korea's criticism of President Moon 'regrettable'
SEOUL, March 30 (Yonhap) -- Cheong Wa Dae formally expressed regret Tuesday over a vitriolic verbal attack by the North Korean leader's sister on President Moon Jae-in.
"It's regrettable," a Cheong Wa Dae official said during a press briefing. "I think North Korea should also show its will for dialogue."
He was responding to a question about Cheong Wa Dae's position on the latest statement issued by Kim Yo-jong, who holds the title of vice director of the Information and Publicity Department of the Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK).
She took issue with Moon's remarks in last week's public speech describing the North's test-firing of short-range ballistic missiles as "undesirable" in terms of the urgency of resuming dialogue.
Kim dismissed Moon's view as tantamount to the "gangster-like logic" of the United States in the statement carried by Pyongyang's state media on Tuesday morning. She pointed out that Moon has lauded the South's defense authorities for their own development of ballistic missiles. The sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un met Moon in person a few times when the two Koreas were in a conciliatory mood in 2018.
