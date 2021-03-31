Korean-language dailies

-- Japan to describe Dokdo as its own territory in high school course books for social studies (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Public subject to scrutiny due to speculation conducted by public officials (Kookmin Daily)

-- Desperate ruling party flips policies ahead of by-elections (Donga Ilbo)

-- Land ministry officially shelves project for new airport in Gimhae (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Biden not planning to meet with Kim Jong-un (Segye Times)

-- Ex-deputy Ulsan mayor found to have approved construction projects near his own land (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Biden says no reason to see Kim Jong-un in person (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Japan's forced mobilization of 'comfort women' to be deleted in all its textbooks for high schoolers (Hankyoreh)

-- Prospects of public redevelopment projects cloudy under both Seoul mayoral candidates (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Local council members of Gyeonggi owning swathes of land in Yongin, Hwaseong (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Constitutional law experts raise concerns over March 29 measures against real estate speculation (Korea Economic Daily)

