(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on March 31)

First of all, the idea lacks any substance. If you look at the 2021 registered assets of senior government officials, you can only see how much wealth they have. In other words, the mandatory disclosure of their real estate holdings is nothing but an stunt. If the government really wants to control their investment activities, it is more effective to closely monitor public servants handling real estate policy. More precisely, if the government could devise an elaborate mechanism to prevent Korea Land and Housing Corporation employees from purchasing land on the basis of inside information, that would be even better.