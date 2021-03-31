Blue Jays' ace Ryu Hyun-jin once again expected to lead Korean contingent in MLB
By Yoo Jee-ho
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- Ryu Hyun-jin of the Toronto Blue Jays may end up being the only South Korean player to see action when Major League Baseball (MLB) begins its new season on April Fools' Day.
And this is no joke: Ryu is the unquestioned ace of the staff, and also the one likely to enjoy the most success among Korean major leaguers this year.
To the surprise of no one, Ryu has earned the Opening Day nod against the New York Yankees -- at 1:05 p.m. Thursday in the Bronx, and 2:05 a.m. Friday in South Korea.
Ryu finished third in the American League (AL) Cy Young Award voting in 2020, his first season with Toronto, by going 5-2 with a 2.69 ERA in 12 starts. He became the highest-paid pitcher in club history by inking a four-year, US$80 million contract and lived up to that hefty deal in the first year.
The follow-up season will present challenges. The 2020 season was cut to 60 games due to effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and Ryu pitched only 67 innings. MLB will return to the usual, 162-game schedule this year, and Ryu, who has a checkered injury history, could see his workload more than double from 2020.
The 34-year-old has been mostly healthy the past two years, though, after dealing with injuries to shoulder, elbow, hip, groin and foot.
Ryu helped the Blue Jays reach the postseason in 2020 under an expanded format, and with the postseason bracket likely to revert to featuring five teams per league, the Jays once again have designs on playing meaningful baseball in October.
They were among the busiest clubs in the offseason, signing perhaps the most impactful position player in free agency, outfielder George Springer, and adding infielder Marcus Semien, a former MVP candidate, to augment a talented core. Their starting rotation beyond Ryu remains somewhat suspect, putting that much more pressure on the South Korean's shoulders.
One other Korean left-hander, Kim Kwang-hyun of the St. Louis Cardinals, will also be a starter in 2021, though not at the beginning of the season.
The Cardinals placed Kim on the 10-day injured list over the weekend, as he is trying to build up his pitch count after missing nearly three weeks of spring training due to a stiff back. Kim returned to action on Saturday and will stay back in the Cardinals' spring training home in Florida before joining the team in the regular season. He had a 16.20 ERA over five innings in three spring games,
The third southpaw in the group, Yang Hyeon-jong of the Texas Rangers, is still waiting to see if he will make the team. The Rangers played their final spring training game Tuesday at home in Arlington, Texas, and manager Chris Woodward said afterward that his Opening Day roster of 26 players will be announced the following day.
Woodward said he will likely carry 14 pitchers and 12 hitters, which gives someone in Yang's position -- not a starter but a candidate to pitch in multiple roles out of the bullpen -- hope.
Yang signed a minor league deal with the Rangers in February and received an invitation to spring training, where he had to compete for a spot on the major league roster. Yang repeatedly said he didn't care if he was asked to start or pitch in relief, as long as he reached the big stage.
Yang likely cost himself a chance to realize that dream on Opening Day. In his final spring training game on Monday against the Milwaukee Brewers, Yang allowed two runs on three walks and a double while recording just two outs in relief. He had a 5.40 ERA in five spring games.
On the position player front, Kim Ha-seong became the latest member of the Korean contingent in December, when he signed with the San Diego Padres. Having mostly played shortstop in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) over the past seven years, Kim is now being seen as a super utility player who can handle multiple positions. During spring training, Kim has seen action at second base, shortstop, third base and left field.
Kim hasn't exactly set the world on fire with his bat. He only batted 7-for-42 with one RBI and 15 strikeouts, while not getting any extra-base hits. But the Padres will still want to keep his defensive versatility on their roster.
The Tampa Bay Rays' first baseman Choi Ji-man will begin the season on the sidelines, as he's scheduled to undergo arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on Wednesday in the U.S. The Rays expect him to miss three to five weeks. He was limited to only five spring training games.
jeeho@yna.co.kr
(END)