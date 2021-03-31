Go to Contents
(LEAD) Moon names new Cheong Wa Dae aides on anti-corruption, economy, digital innovation

10:38 March 31, 2021

(ATTN: UPDATES with background info from 3rd para)

SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in appointed Kim Gi-pyo, a prosecutor-turned-lawyer, as his new secretary for anti-corruption, Cheong Wa Dae announced Wednesday.

The president also picked Deputy Finance Minister Lee Hyong-il as secretary for economic policy and Kim Jeong-won, information and communication policy chief at the science ministry, as secretary for digital innovation, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.

From left are Kim Gi-pyo, appointed as new presidential secretary for anti-corruption; Lee Hyong-il, new secretary for economic policy; and Kim Jeong-won, new secretary for digital innovation, in a combination of photos provided by Cheong Wa Dae. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Kim is succeeding Lee Myung-shin in a follow-up to Moon's replacement of senior secretary for civil affairs and justice early this month. Accepting the resignation offer of Shin Hyun-soo, a former prosecutor, the president installed Kim Jin-kook, an official at the Board of Audit and Inspection (BAI), in the post tasked with handling Cheong Wa Dae's policy on prosecution reform.

But Lee Gwang-cheol, secretary for civil affairs and justice, and Kim Young-sik, secretary for legal affairs, were not included in the roster of officials to be replaced this time.

Moon's decision to replace his secretary for anti-corruption came as he is pushing for another round of full-fledged efforts to root out corruption in the public community following the report of massive speculative land purchases by some officials at the state-run Korea Land & Housing Corp. (LH).

