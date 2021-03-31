Samsung to launch new electric cooktop in S. Korea
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Electronics Co. said Wednesday it will launch a new electric cooktop with enhanced design in South Korea later this week as the tech giant tries to expand its customizable home appliance lineup.
The BESPOKE Induction cooktop will hit shelves on Thursday with a price tag of between 1.59 million won (US$1,400) and 1.79 million won, according to Samsung.
It is one of the latest kitchen appliances to be launched under the BESPOKE brand, which Samsung has been promoting to meet user preferences in home appliances.
The new electric cooktop, featuring a white glass-ceramic surface, offers five colors -- pink, gray, white, sun yellow and greenery -- for its control panel.
The product, which comes in built-in type and standing type, has a "Max Boost" function that boosts power up to 3,300 watts for fast cooking on a single element. It also features a "Flex Zone," a rectangle-shaped open area on the left side of the cooktop to adapt to different pot shapes and sizes.
In South Korea, Samsung will provide a 10-year warranty on induction heating coils and three years of free repair service on surfaces.
