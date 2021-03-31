(2nd LD) FM Chung expresses hope for early talks with Japanese counterpart
By Song Sang-ho and Kim Seung-yeon
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong expressed hope Wednesday for an early meeting with his Japanese counterpart, as South Korea seeks to improve ties with Japan in resuming diplomacy with North Korea amid the U.S.' calls for stronger trilateral cooperation with its two Asian allies.
Since his inauguration last month, Chung has not held talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi even by phone, let alone a face-to-face meeting, amid tensions between the two countries over wartime history and trade.
"Personally, I hope for early foreign ministerial talks," he told a press conference, noting that his ministry sent Lee Sang-ryeol, the foreign ministry's director-general for Asia and Pacific affairs, to Tokyo as part of efforts to strengthen communication with Japan.
The minister also said that he is willing to meet with Motegi "in any format" in a show of his strong desire to set up bilateral talks.
"Whether that be bilateral talks between South Korea and Japan, or trilateral foreign ministerial talks among South Korea, the U.S. and Japan like this week's planned meeting among the national security advisers of the three countries, I am willing to meet," he said.
"Whether I go to Japan or the Japanese minister comes to Korea or in a third region, I reiterate that I am willing to meet," he added.
His remarks came amid a report by Japan's Yomiuri Shimbun that talks are under way to arrange a trilateral meeting with Chung, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Motegi in the U.S. in late April.
Despite his conciliatory gesture, Chung made clear that Seoul will respond sternly to Tokyo's distortion of their shared history and its repeated claims to South Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo.
Asked about the idea of the U.S. playing a role to mediate between South Korea and Japan, Chung said Seoul would welcome that effort.
"For the U.S., South Korea and Japan are very crucial allies, and thus it hopes the relations between Seoul and Tokyo will get back on a normal track and be soon restored," he said.
"But basically, it is a matter for South Korea and Japan to address," he added.
Touching on the diplomatic difficulty Seoul faces in the midst of an acrimonious Sino-U.S. rivalry, Chung noted that Washington and Beijing are not a "subject of choice" as both are crucial partners for cooperation.
"The U.S. is our only ally, and the alliance is the foundation of our diplomatic and security policy, while China is our close neighbor, largest trading partner and our strategic partner," he said.
"Our position is clear and not ambiguous at all. The firm position is that based on the robust South Korea-U.S. alliance, we will strive to harmoniously develop relations with China," he added.
On the alleged human rights violations in China's Xinjiang Uighur autonomous region, Chung said that Seoul does have "considerable interest and some concerns" over the issue.
"On such a matter, we have been conveying our own position to the Chinese side," he said.
Noting that Pyongyang has shown "great interest" in the idea of declaring a formal end to the 1950-53 Korean War, Chung expressed expectations that Washington will "more positively" consider the matter.
Commenting on growing concerns over clashes between Myanmar's military and its anti-coup protesters, Chung said that Seoul is ready to send military aircraft or special planes to bring home Korean residents there "if necessary."
"We are preparing to ensure that we will be able to bring home Korean residents within 24 hours if a decision to withdraw is made," he said.
