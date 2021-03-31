Go to Contents
Veteran pitchers, sluggers chase milestones in 2021 KBO season

14:51 March 31, 2021

By Yoo Jee-ho

SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- A pair of veteran relief pitchers are on track to reach career milestones this year in South Korean baseball, while a slugger will try to join an exclusive company in the home run department.

Oh Seung-hwan of the Samsung Lions is already the career leader in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) with 295 saves. The former major league closer is closing in on his 300th save, a number he would have reached a few years ago had it not been for a six-year stint in Japan and in the majors.

In this file photo from March 16, 2021, Oh Seung-hwan of the Samsung Lions pitches against the SSG Landers in a Korea Baseball Organization spring training game at Daegu Samsung Lions Park in Daegu, 330 kilometers southeast of Seoul. (Yonhap)

No other active pitcher even has 200 saves. The closest one is Jung Woo-ram of the Hanwha Eagles, who is sitting on 181 saves.

Jung, though, is chasing his own milestone. The 35-year-old left-hander has pitched in 879 games so far in his 15-year career and is now 23 games from setting a record for most appearances by a pitcher.

The current mark of 901 games is held by former LG Twins pitcher Ryu Taek-hyun, who retired in 2014 after 20 seasons.

It's only a matter of time before the durable Jung surpassed Ryu. Jung has pitched in at least 50 games in 11 straight seasons.

In this file photo from Oct. 30, 2020, Jung Woo-ram of the Hanwha Eagles pitches against the KT Wiz in the top of the eighth inning of a Korea Baseball Organization regular season game at Hanwha Life Eagles Park in Daejeon, 160 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Among hitters, Choi Jeong of the SSG Landers will try to become only the second KBO player to reach 400 career home runs.

The 34-year-old is currently at 368, most among active players and second in league history behind Lee Seung-yuop (467).

And if Choi hits at least 10 homers this year, he will become the first player ever to reach double figures in the home run department in 16 consecutive seasons.

Kia Tigers' slugger Choi Hyoung-woo will be climbing up the RBI leaderboard this year. With 1,335 RBIs so far through 15 seasons, Choi is in fourth place behind three retired players: Lee Seung-yuop (1,498), Yang Joon-hyuk (1,389) and Kim Tae-kyun (1,358). Yang and Kim are within reach and Choi will likely dethrone Lee next year.

This file photo provided by the SSG Landers on March 8, 2021, shows the club's third baseman Choi Jeong during practice at Incheon SSG Landers Field in Incheon, 40 kilometers west of Seoul. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Choi made his KBO debut in 2002 as a teenager but didn't become a regular until 2008 at age 24. Since then, Choi has posted seven 100-RBI seasons. The ageless wonder won his second career batting title last year with a .354 average.

Choi is also 14 away from becoming the 12th player with 2,000 career hits. Two other active players, Lotte Giants' teammates Son Ah-seop (1,904) and Lee Dae-ho (1,900), will likely join that 2,000-hit club this year.

In this file photo from March 26, 2021, Choi Hyoung-woo of the Kia Tigers hits an RBI single against the Lotte Giants in the bottom of the fourth inning of a Korea Baseball Organization preseason game at Gwangju-Kia Champions Field in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul. (Yonhap)

jeeho@yna.co.kr
