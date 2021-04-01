Dinos chase 2nd straight title as KBO opens 2nd season during pandemic

The Bears have played in every Korean Series from 2015 to 2020, tying the KBO record for the most consecutive appearance, but the streak could be in jeopardy this year. They have lost two regulars on the right side of the infield, as first baseman Oh Jae-il and second baseman Choi Joo-hwan departed as free agents. On the mound, 20-game winner Raul Alcantara signed with the Hanshin Tigers in Japan and playoff hero Chris Flexen returned to the majors with the Seattle Mariners. Their replacements, Walker Lockett and Ariel Miranda, struggled in spring training and then preseason, unable to inspire much confidence in a fan base spoiled by a half-decade run of success.