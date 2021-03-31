Baekhyun's 'Bambi' sells 760,000 copies on first day
SEOUL, March 31 (Yonhap) -- The third solo EP of Baekhyun, a member of K-pop boy band EXO, sold about 760,000 copies Tuesday, the first day of its release, a market tracker showed.
The sales number released by Hanteo Chart on Wednesday has raised expectations that "Bambi" will breach the one-million sales mark in the coming days, following his previous solo album "Delight" released last year.
"Delight" sold over 1 million copies, helping the singer become the first singer to earn the "million seller" title through both group and solo projects in 20 years after K-pop icon Seo Taeji back in 2000.
"Bambi," meanwhile, topped iTunes albums charts in 56 countries, including Canada, France and Japan, upon its release, according to Baekhyun's agency, SM Entertainment.
