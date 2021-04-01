Korean-language dailies

-- Gov't picks 21 areas in eastern, northern Seoul for new public housing project (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- S. Korea 'sandwiched' between U.S., China as top security adviser, diplomat to attend separate meetings with two countries this week (Kookmin Daily)

-- Park Young-sun 30.3 pct vs. Oh Se-hoon 52.3 pct, opinion poll shows (Donga llbo)

-- S. Korea's diplomacy put to test as separate meetings with U.S, China to take place on same day (Seoul Shinmun)

-- 23 pct of vocational high school graduates quit jobs within first 6 months: survey (Segye Times)

-- China calls FM Chung to location right near Taiwan for bilateral talks (Chosun Ilbo)

-- S. Korea cornered in 'second-half vaccine war' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Real estate scandal widens gap in opinion poll in favor of opposition party (Hankyoreh)

-- Top security adviser Suh to fly to U.S., FM Chung to China for N. Korea policy coordination (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Moon's lame duck presidency accelerates (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't picks more spots for public housing project even after LH scandal (Korea Economic Daily)

