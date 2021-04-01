Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 1.
Korean-language dailies
-- Gov't picks 21 areas in eastern, northern Seoul for new public housing project (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- S. Korea 'sandwiched' between U.S., China as top security adviser, diplomat to attend separate meetings with two countries this week (Kookmin Daily)
-- Park Young-sun 30.3 pct vs. Oh Se-hoon 52.3 pct, opinion poll shows (Donga llbo)
-- S. Korea's diplomacy put to test as separate meetings with U.S, China to take place on same day (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 23 pct of vocational high school graduates quit jobs within first 6 months: survey (Segye Times)
-- China calls FM Chung to location right near Taiwan for bilateral talks (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korea cornered in 'second-half vaccine war' (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Real estate scandal widens gap in opinion poll in favor of opposition party (Hankyoreh)
-- Top security adviser Suh to fly to U.S., FM Chung to China for N. Korea policy coordination (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Moon's lame duck presidency accelerates (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't picks more spots for public housing project even after LH scandal (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Shipbuilders back from the brink (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- All not equal before COVID-19; Politicians' lax distancing ignored (Korea Herald)
-- U.S., China equally important for S. Korea: FM (Korea Times)
(END)