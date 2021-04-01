(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 1)

An NGO's role lies in independent criticism on state affairs and resistance to power. It therefore must fend off political temptations. But in Korea, NGOs have often been involved in politics. NGOs stepped into the central stage upon a call from Moon. Civilian activists came to dominate the Blue House, government and ruling party. NGOs who had produced political heavyweights kept silent on government follies. Most of them are making disgraceful exits toward the end of the term. Their theory-based policies from income-led growth to real estate and prosecutorial reform all caused serious side effects. They proved to have lacked in policymaking experience and ethical standards.