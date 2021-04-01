(Yonhap Interview) Blue Jays CEO Mark Shapiro calls Ryu Hyun-jin 'role model, incredible teammate'

"I think Opening Day, almost regardless of your circumstance and situation, is exciting and is something that causes each person to kind of reflect upon their love for the game, their history with the game and, for me, why I work in the game," Shapiro said. "The injuries that we suffered late in camp are relatively small in nature, except for (reliever) Kirby Yates (who is out for the season after elbow surgery), and I think they're only amplified because they're happening at the beginning of this season. If it was the middle of the season, they would be barely even something to note."