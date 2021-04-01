(LEAD) S. Korea begins inoculating elderly general public over 75
By Kim Han-joo
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Thursday began administering COVID-19 vaccines to members of the general public aged 75 and above, as well as other virus-vulnerable groups, as the country accelerates its nationwide inoculation campaign.
Some 3.5 million people aged 75 and older began getting vaccinated with U.S. pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. products, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
It marks the first time that non-medical personnel and those who are not at long-term care facilities have been included in the country's nationwide vaccination campaign that began in late February.
The elderly population will first be given 500,000 Pfizer vaccines that are provided under a direct contract for 13 million people between the company and the Seoul government, the KDCA said.
The first batch of Pfizer products for 250,000 people arrived last week and another for 250,000 people arrived Wednesday.
Vaccines provided by Pfizer are given at 46 state-run vaccination facilities, as the products require ultra-cold chain storage, the authorities said.
The authorities said they plan to build a total of 254 such facilities at general hospitals, gymnasiums and other kinds of government sites across the country by July.
Since Feb. 26, when the country initiated its vaccination program, a total of 876,573 people have been given COVID-19 vaccine shots, about 1.69 percent of the country's 52 million population, the KDCA said.
The country reported 551 more COVID-19 cases, rising to more than 500 for the second day, the KDCA said. The total virus caseload increased to 103,639.
Most vaccination centers set up throughout the country were busy receiving senior citizens, who lined up even before the official 9 a.m. openings. Some seniors arrived in wheelchairs accompanied by their families, and police and fire officials also stood by at the sites to deal with possible emergencies.
"I came to receive a shot as I'm worried of potentially transmitting the virus to my grandson, granddaughter and our children. It's nowhere close to being pricked by a thorn. I feel totally fine," Suh Jung-ok, 86, said after receiving a shot at a vaccine center in southeastern Seoul.
Park Yang-seong, 84, said he came to the center after five to six hours of a good night's sleep, admittedly being a bit nervous of the process.
"I do have some symptoms of diabetes and high blood pressure, but my condition today is fine," Park said.
In the southeastern port city of Busan, Park Mal-jo, 94, said he felt comfortable after receiving a shot.
"It didn't hurt a bit," he said smiling. "I recommend others also receive vaccinations."
