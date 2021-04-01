Samsung to log robust Q1 earnings on robust mobile biz: analysts

The South Korean tech titan was projected to log 60.64 trillion won (US$53.7 billion) in sales in the first three months of 2021, up 10.9 percent from a year earlier, while operating profit was estimated to surge 38.8 percent on-year to 8.95 trillion won over the period, according to the data from 12 local brokerage houses compiled by Yonhap Infomax, the financial news arm of Yonhap News Agency, last month.