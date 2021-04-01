Kia EV6 draws strong response, preorders top this year's target
By Kim Eun-jung
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's No. 2 automaker, said Thursday its first all-electric model, the EV6, set a new pre-sale record on the first day of its offer.
Kia unveiled its crossover EV built on a dedicated platform Tuesday and began accepting preorders the next day in the domestic market.
Kia said it received 21,016 units of preorders Wednesday, which set a new record among the automaker's SUV models. Its flagship SUV Sorento launched in November 2019 drew preorders of 18,941 on the first day.
Early demand for the EV6 far surpassed Kia's sales target of 13,000 units for this year, the automaker said.
The EV6 is priced at over 45 million won to around 55 million won (US$40,000 and $48,500). With government subsidies, it can be purchased at below 40 million won, the company said.
The model will offer two choices of battery packs -- a standard 58-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery pack and a long-range 77.4-kWh.
