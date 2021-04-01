Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Kia #EV6 #preorder

Kia EV6 draws strong response, preorders top this year's target

11:15 April 01, 2021

By Kim Eun-jung

SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- Kia Corp., South Korea's No. 2 automaker, said Thursday its first all-electric model, the EV6, set a new pre-sale record on the first day of its offer.

Kia unveiled its crossover EV built on a dedicated platform Tuesday and began accepting preorders the next day in the domestic market.

Kia said it received 21,016 units of preorders Wednesday, which set a new record among the automaker's SUV models. Its flagship SUV Sorento launched in November 2019 drew preorders of 18,941 on the first day.

Early demand for the EV6 far surpassed Kia's sales target of 13,000 units for this year, the automaker said.

Karim Habib, a senior vice president of Kia Corp., speaks during an online ceremony on March 30, 2021, to unveil the EV6, the company's first all-electric model built on a dedicated platform, in this photo provided by the automaker. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

The EV6 is priced at over 45 million won to around 55 million won (US$40,000 and $48,500). With government subsidies, it can be purchased at below 40 million won, the company said.

The model will offer two choices of battery packs -- a standard 58-kilowatt-hour (kWh) battery pack and a long-range 77.4-kWh.

ejkim@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK