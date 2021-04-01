Seoul stocks up late Thur. morning on U.S. stimulus plan
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks continued to trade higher late Thursday morning, as investor appetite for risky assets increased on a massive infrastructure project by the United States.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 24.52 points, or 0.80 percent, to 3,085.94 points as of 11:20 a.m.
Overnight, the U.S. President Joe Biden announced a US$2.25 trillion infrastructure proposal that is expected to quicken the global economic rebound and benefit local exporters.
In Seoul, top cap Samsung Electronics added 1.23 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix added 4.15 percent, as brokerages forecast their earnings hike.
Top automaker Hyundai Motor moved up 2.06 percent, and internet portal operator Naver edged up 0.27 percent. Leading chemical firm LG Chem gained 1.37 percent, while pharmaceutical firm Samsung Biologics retreated 0.4 percent.
SK Innovation surged 10.5 percent, following reports that the company won a preliminary ruling in a patent lawsuit against LG Energy Solution in the U.S.
The local currency was trading at 1,128.2 won against the U.S. dollar, up 3.6 won from the previous session's close.
jwc@yna.co.kr
(END)