Seoul High Court judge nominated as new Supreme Court justice
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- A senior judge at the Seoul High Court has been selected as the final candidate to succeed outgoing Supreme Court Justice Park Sang-ok, the top court said Thursday.
Chief Justice Kim Myeong-su picked Seoul High Court Judge
Cheon Dae-yeop out of three candidates proposed by the Supreme Court Justice Candidate Recommending Committee and recommended him to President Moon Jae-in for official appointment, the court said.
Park is scheduled to retire in May this year.
If Moon approves Cheon's appointment, he will have to undergo a confirmation hearing at the National Assembly.
The 57-year-old Cheon had previously served at the Busan High Court as a senior presiding judge, the Supreme Court as a judicial researcher and the Supreme Court-affiliated Sentencing Commission as a member. In particular, he is known for his expertise in criminal law.
"Cheon has all the basic qualities of a Supreme Court justice, such as the independence of the judiciary, guarantee of basic rights and a firm belief in the protection of the socially underprivileged. He also has the ability to make reasonable and fair judgments," the top court said.
Cheon is also known as an upright judge, as his personal wealth was reported at 273 million won (US$241,200), the smallest among 144 senior judges obliged to disclose their net worth annually.
