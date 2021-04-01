SsangYong's March sales fall 24 pct on weak domestic demand
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- SsangYong Motor Co. said Thursday its sales fell 24 percent last month from a year earlier due mainly to lower demand at home for its vehicles amid the extended COVID-19 pandemic.
SsangYong Motor sold 7,122 vehicles in March, down from 9,345 units a year ago due to a sharp decline in domestic sales, the company said in a statement.
Exports rose 13 percent to 2,816 units last month from 2,485 a year ago, but domestic sales declined 37 percent to 4,306 units from 6,860 during the cited period, it said.
From January to March, sales also fell 23 percent to 18,559 units from 24,139 units in the same period of last year.
SsangYong Motor's lineup consists of the flagship G4 Rexton, as well as the Tivoli, Korando and Rexton Sports.
Indian parent Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. is in the process of selling its majority stake in SsangYong to reorganize its investments amid the pandemic.
In 2011, Mahindra acquired a 70 percent stake in SsangYong for 523 billion won and now holds a 74.65 percent stake in the carmaker.
Debt-laden Ssangyong filed for court receivership in December, as it struggles with snowballing debts amid the pandemic.
