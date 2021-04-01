7 U.S. service members, dependent test positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- Seven American service members and a dependent have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon their arrival here in the past two weeks, U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.
Five of the service members arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, around 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on U.S. government-chartered flights, while the others arrived here on commercial flights, according to the U.S. military.
All of them have been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 on their first mandatory virus test prior to entering quarantine and have since been put into isolation.
All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea are required to undergo a virus test and quarantine for 14 days. Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK population to 815, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here from the United States.
"Despite the recent confirmed cases, USFK remains at a high level of readiness with less than 1 percent of its active duty service members currently confirmed positive with COVID-19," the U.S. military said in a statement.
