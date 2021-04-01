Go to Contents
Top diplomats of S. Korea, Brunei hold phone talks on bilateral ties, regional issues

16:01 April 01, 2021

SEOUL, April 1 (Yonhap) -- Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong spoke by phone Thursday with his Bruneian counterpart, Erywan Yusof, to discuss bilateral relations, economic cooperation and regional issues, the foreign ministry said.

The two ministers agreed to continuously expand cooperation in Brunei's major projects for infrastructure development, the construction of a smart city and improvement in its information and communication technologies, the ministry said.

Chung also asked for Brunei's cooperation in pushing for Seoul's signature New Southern Policy aimed at deepening relations with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.

The ministers expressed concerns over the rising number of casualties in clashes between Myanmar's military and anti-coup protesters, and shared the view that Myanmar needs to seek a peaceful resolution to the turmoil by reflecting the wishes of its people.

Foreign Minister Chung Eui-yong speaks by phone with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Feb. 12, 2021, in this photo released by the foreign ministry. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

