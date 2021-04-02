(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 2)

Nevertheless, the head of Korea's foreign service flies to China to bolster Korea's close relationship with China — more specifically, he flies to Xiamen, Fujian Province, a focus of tension between the U.S. and China because of human rights violations that take place there. Beijing's selection of the site can only be seen as pressure on Korea to take its side. Chung's acceptance of the location provokes worries about the Moon Jae-in administration and its approach to China. Brushing off such worries, Chung said it's only a coincidence. Excuses like that only increase concern.