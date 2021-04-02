Korean-language dailies

-- Police revise probe guidelines to stress animals' right (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Ruling party's hasty appeal: first apology for policy failure (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ruling party asks for another chance, opposition side calls for end to incompetency, hypocrisy (Donga llbo)

-- Opposition party candidate Oh 23 percentage points ahead of ruling party rival in final poll (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Ruling party changes real estate policy course, Cheong Wa Dae stresses consistency (Segye Times)

-- MZ Generation's uprising against labor unions' 'gapjil' problems (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Opposition party candidates for Seoul, Busan mayors lead ruling party rivals in poll (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- 29 pct of ruling party supporters during general elections change mind to support opposition candidate Oh (Hankyoreh)

-- Ruling party faces multi-whammy, opposition side successfully takes steps away from ultra-right wing (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Ssangyong Motors fails to attract investment, on verge of court receivership (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Samsung's tax burden 2.5 times higher than TSMC (Korea Economic Daily)

