07:07 April 02, 2021

SEOUL, April 2 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 2.

Korean-language dailies
-- Police revise probe guidelines to stress animals' right (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Ruling party's hasty appeal: first apology for policy failure (Kookmin Daily)
-- Ruling party asks for another chance, opposition side calls for end to incompetency, hypocrisy (Donga llbo)
-- Opposition party candidate Oh 23 percentage points ahead of ruling party rival in final poll (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling party changes real estate policy course, Cheong Wa Dae stresses consistency (Segye Times)
-- MZ Generation's uprising against labor unions' 'gapjil' problems (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Opposition party candidates for Seoul, Busan mayors lead ruling party rivals in poll (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- 29 pct of ruling party supporters during general elections change mind to support opposition candidate Oh (Hankyoreh)
-- Ruling party faces multi-whammy, opposition side successfully takes steps away from ultra-right wing (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Ssangyong Motors fails to attract investment, on verge of court receivership (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Samsung's tax burden 2.5 times higher than TSMC (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- North hackers stole $316 million, says UN (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'Take it at your turn': Top health chief gets AZ COVID-19 vaccine (Korea Herald)
-- UN envoy warns of looming civil war in Myanmar (Korea Times)
(END)

